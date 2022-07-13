HOUSTON (KXAN) — A man shot two teenagers in Houston after they opened the rear door to an SUV with his wife and two young children inside of the vehicle, according to a Facebook post from Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

The man and his family were returning to their home just after midnight on July 11 when the teens walked up to the SUV and opened a backdoor where a 1-year-old was sitting, the post reads.

According to the post, the man feared for the safety of his family when he shot the 16-year-olds. The wife drove the family away after the shooting.

Another car pulled up and took the teenagers to the hospital. Both teens were stable and in fair condition, Gonzalez said in the post.

The investigation is ongoing.