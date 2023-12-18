CALDWELL COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A Martindale man who was found guilty of manslaughter in a deadly shooting outside of his home was sentenced in Caldwell County Monday.

Terry Turner was sentenced to 180 days in jail, starting Monday, and 10 years of probation. He’ll also have to serve four days in jail on dates coinciding with the date of Adil Dghoughi’s death and his birthday. Turner will have to pay a $10,000 fine as well as do community service and counseling.

Turner was indicted in February 2022 in connection with the shooting.

Previous coverage of the trial

In October 2021, Turner shot and killed Dghoughi through his driver’s side window as he backed out of Turner’s driveway in Martindale, according to investigators.

According to testimony delivered during the trial, Turner awoke in the middle of the night to use the bathroom when he noticed a car in his driveway, according to his attorneys.

Attorneys said he went outside to confront the driver, who would turn out to be Dghoughi. Turner’s attorneys said Dghoughi was parked toward the front of Turner’s driveway, the car partially hidden by a camping trailer.

Turner’s attorneys said he believed Dghoughi was stealing from him.

“As he opens the door, he sees lights come on,” Turner’s attorneys said in opening arguments. “He thinks whoever is in that car has stolen something from him… and he’s yelling ‘stop.’”

According to Turner’s attorneys, Turner ran back inside, got his gun and approached Dghoughi as he was speeding off back out of the driveway, on Turner’s lawn.

From there, Turner’s attorneys said he called 911. In audio recordings played at the trial, Turner is heard telling the dispatcher he shot Dghoughi.

Turner admitted to the dispatcher he wasn’t certain Dghoughi had a gun, saying it was dark. Officials have since revealed that Dghoughi was unarmed.

This developing story will be updated.