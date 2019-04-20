Man embarks on mission to visit every Buc-ees in Texas
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Youn can't travel across Texas without seeing a billboard plastered with a smiling beaver at some point in your journey. Buc-ees has become synonymous with Texas road trips, and one super fan has made it his mission to visit all these giant rest stops in the lone star state.
The blogger known as Impulsive Traveler Guy detailed his love for the pit stop chain and laid out his plan to see them all.
"Buc-ee’s isn’t just a gas station. It’s really a destination that adds more character to any road trip," said Impulsive Traveler Guy in his blog.
There are 33 Buc-ees in Texas, and Impulsive Traveler Guy estimated that seeing everyone in Texas would take around 30-hours, which would be broken up over three days.
Have you seen every Buc-ees in Texas?
