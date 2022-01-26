Man charged after selling gun to Texas synagogue hostage-taker

FILE –Law enforcement officials gather at Colleyville Elementary School near the Congregation Beth Israel synagogue on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022 in Colleyville, Texas. Authorities said a man took hostages Saturday during services at the synagogue where the suspect could be heard ranting in a livestream and demanding the release of a Pakistani neuroscientist who was convicted of trying to kill U.S. Army officers in Afghanistan. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Texas (KXAN) — The man who allegedly sold Malik Faisal Akram the gun used in a hostage situation at a Colleyville, Texas synagogue has been federally charged, the United States Attorney for the Northern District of Texas announced in a release.

Henry “Michael” Williams, 32, was charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm. Williams has previously been convicted of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and attempted possession of a controlled substance, according to court documents.

“Federal firearm laws are designed to keep guns from falling into dangerous hands. As a convicted felon, Mr. Williams was prohibited from carrying, acquiring, or selling firearms. Whether or not he knew of his buyer’s nefarious intent is largely irrelevant — felons cannot have guns, period, and the Justice Department is committed to prosecuting those who do,” said U.S. Attorney Chad E. Meacham.

Those documents allege Williams sold Akram a Taurus G2C pistol in Dallas just two days before that pistol was recovered from the Colleyville’s Congregation Beth Israel synagogue, where Akram held four people hostage, including the rabbi, for the better part of a day.

Akram was shot and killed by law enforcement.

Williams reportedly told officers Akram told him the gun was going to be used for “intimidation” to get money from someone.

“The Dallas FBI Field Office and our partners have worked around the clock since January 15, 2022 to determine how Malik Faisal Akram acquired the weapon he used to terrorize worshipers at Colleyville’s Congregation Beth Israel synagogue,” said Dallas FBI Special Agent in Charge Matthew DeSarno.

Williams will be back before a judge Monday, Jan. 31.