Man believed to be Texas A&M-Commerce shooting victim’s ex arrested, charged

A law enforcement officer patrols the Pride Rock residence hall at Texas A&M-Commerce after a deadly shooting in Commerce, Texas, Monday, Feb. 3, 2020. At least a few women were killed and a child was wounded in the shooting Monday morning at the university dormitory in Texas, officials said. (Don Wallace/The Herald-Banner via AP)

COMMERCE, Texas (KXAN) — A man believed to be the ex-boyfriend of one of the people killed in Monday’s shooting at the Texas A&M-Commerce University campus has been arrested and charged with capital murder.

According to the university police department, 21-year-old Jacques Dshawn Smith, who is not a TAMUC student, is believed to be the ex-boyfriend of Abbaney Matts, who died in the incident on Monday.

Police say they led the investigation, along with the help of the Texas Rangers, FBI, DPS and ATF.

