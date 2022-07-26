Erie, Pennsylvania (WJET/WFXP) — After several decades, Erie Police have arrested a suspect in connection to a 34-year-old cold case in Pennsylvania. The authorities said that forensic evidence points to the victim’s grandson as the suspect, who was in Austin at the time of his arrest.

Police arrested 55-year-old Jeremy Brock in Austin Monday on murder charges in connection with the death of his grandmother, Helen Vogt.

Erie Police recently reopened the case from 1988 to revisit the murder of 77-year-old woman. Brock is accused of killing Vogt on July 23, 1988 in Pennsylvania

According to police reports, blood was found throughout the condo and Vogt was found beaten and stabbed numerous times.

In 1988, WJET/WFXP spoke with a neighbor who found her body.

“I got upstairs and I looked over the kitchen sink and there was blood all over the kitchen sink, all over everywhere. I ran around and went upstairs and as I went upstairs I found her laying on the floor,” a neighbor of Vogt said.

“Mrs. Vogt was stabbed so many times. I handled 32 homicides when I was with city police and you very seldom see a victim that is stabbed that many times, 50 to 51,” said Dominick DiPaolo, former Erie District Judge.

According to the Erie County District Attorney’s Office, they were able to use updated technology to examine forensic evidence. They then called former detectives to tell them about the arrest.

“It was a passion for them, and they really, they never forgot about Helen. So it was very important to them and just a thrill for me to be able to do that, and I was very grateful to all of them for all of their work, as well as letting some of the family members and loved ones know as well,” said Elizabeth Hirz, Erie County District Attorney.

While this case is well known, Erie Police Chief Dan Spizarny said that the department will never stop investigating past and present murders.

Helen Vogt Photo: Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers

Pennsylvania: Crime Stoppers photo

“The community depends on us to bring justice to people. Unfortunately, there’s not a single member on the department that was here in 1988 when this occurred, but it brings pride to the department that we’re not going to let these cases go,” said Chief Dan Spizarny, Erie Police Department.

Brock now faces charges including homicide and theft. He has also been convicted four times in Texas on other crimes.