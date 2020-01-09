Man armed with knife shot, killed at Dallas VA hospital

DALLAS (KXAN) — A man with a knife was shot and killed by officers at a Veterans Affairs hospital in Dallas Wednesday night.

Police say the man was there getting psychiatric treatment but had a knife. At some point, authorities say, the man began to walk away and officers followed him to try to disarm him.

When the attempts to disarm him didn’t work, two Veterans Affairs officers shot the man, police say. He was shot multiple times, KXAS in Dallas reports.

The man was hospitalized but later died of his injuries.

Neither Dallas Police nor the VA has said what led officers to fire their weapons. KXAS reports the question now is whether nearby surveillance cameras captured the incident.