Man allegedly tried to escape from Bexar County jail through kitchen loading dock

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office says someone tried to run from its jail Friday before being chased and re-apprehended by deputies who were nearby.

Justin Daniel Martinez, 36, tried to escape from the kitchen loading dock a little before 1 p.m. Friday, according to the sheriff’s office.

They say two deputies who were working the loading dock “gave chase and apprehended Martinez without incident.”

Martinez was in jail, waiting for trail, on a count of injury to the elderly. He now faces additional felony escape charges, according to the sheriff’s office.

There is an investigation into the incident and the Texas Commission on Jail Standards has been notified, they reported.