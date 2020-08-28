Man accused of murder of Fort Hood soldier and 2 others arrested in Mississippi

KILLEEN, Texas (KWKT) — A man accused of killing three people, including a Fort Hood soldier and a U.S. Army veteran, at a Killeen apartment complex in March was found and arrested in Mississippi, KWKT reports from Killeen police.

21-year-old Barnard Lnell Morrow was picked up by members of the U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Fugitive Task Force around 6 a.m. Friday in Newton, Mississippi.

KWKT says Morrow is facing capital murder charges in the deaths of 22-year-old Asia Cline, 23-year-old Shaquan Markell Allred and 23-year-old Freddy Beningo Delacruz, Jr.

(KWKT Photo)

Allred was a U.S. Army veteran and Delacruz was a U.S. Army specialist stationed at Ft. Hood.

Their bodies were found in an unlocked apartment in the Summerlyn complex at 4101 East Rancier early in the morning of March 14.

Officers went to the area on a report of shots being heard. After initially not finding anything, officers got a report of water leaking from an apartment, and when that unit was checked, the bodies were found.

After his arrest, Morrow was taken to the Lauderdale County Jail where he will be held pending extradition to Bell County.