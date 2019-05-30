Man accused of helping run 'El Chapo' cartel due in US court
EL PASO, Texas (AP) — A Mexican man accused of running a death squad for convicted drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman was due in a Texas courtroom on Wednesday to face a raft of charges.
U.S. prosecutors announced Tuesday that Jose Antonio Torres Marrufo had been extradited to Texas on 2012 charges of conspiracy to commit murder, kidnapping, money laundering and distribution. He made an initial appearance in an El Paso courtroom Wednesday afternoon.
Authorities described Torres as the suspected leader of Gente Nueva, or New People, an armed wing of the Sinaloa cartel mainly based in the border city of Ciudad Juarez. Torres was arrested in February 2012 in Guanajuato, Mexico, city of Leon. He was charged two months later in the same U.S. indictment as Guzman.
According to a federal indictment, Torres was a marijuana trafficker in Juarez in the late 2000s who paid a smuggling tax to the Juarez cartel through a corrupt commander for the state police. When war broke out between the Sinaloa and the Juarez cartels following a government crackdown in 2006, Torres allegedly formed Gente Nueva to carry out attacks for El Chapo. Torres was promoted to oversee all marijuana and cocaine shipments, earning the nickname "Jaguar" and branding his drug shipments with a logo of the wildcat.
From 2008 to 2012, Juarez was considered one of the most violent cities in the world, with 6,407 killings at the height of the violence in 2010. Throughout Mexico, an estimated 100,000 people were killed and about 30,000 others disappeared between 2006 and 2016.
Among the killings attributed to Torres was that of a New Mexico man who was snatched up at his wedding ceremony in Juarez in 2010. The groom and three others were killed.
The violence also allegedly included punishing wayward members of the cartel. According to the indictment, Torres allegedly ordered the kidnapping of a man with the initials S.S., corresponding with Sergio Saucedo, who was abducted from his Texas home and found dead and mutilated in Juarez.
Torres' current attorney could not immediately be identified.
Guzman was convicted in February of murder conspiracy and drug trafficking and faces a life sentence. He is seeking a new trial, alleging jury misconduct because some jurors were reported to be following media accounts.
More Texas Stories
- Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Child hit by line drive at Astros game, taken to hospital
Editor's Note: The Astros requested on behalf of the family that the girl's photo not be shown, so KXAN has blurred it
HOUSTON (AP) — A young fan was taken to the hospital after getting struck by a foul ball during Wednesday night's game between the Chicago Cubs and Houston Astros.
Cubs outfielder Albert Almora Jr. hit a line drive in the fourth inning into the field-level stands down the third base line, where it hit the girl. He immediately put his hands on his head and took a couple of steps toward the seats. He then fell to his knees near home plate and was consoled by teammate Jason Heyward and manager Joe Maddon.Read the Full Article
- Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Child hit by line drive at Astros game, taken to hospital
Editor's Note: The Astros requested on behalf of the family that the girl's photo not be shown, so KXAN has blurred it
HOUSTON (AP) — A young fan was taken to the hospital after getting struck by a foul ball during Wednesday night's game between the Chicago Cubs and Houston Astros.
Cubs outfielder Albert Almora Jr. hit a fourth-inning line drive into the stands down the third base line, where it hit the girl. He immediately put his hands on his head and took a couple of steps toward the seats. He then fell to his knees near home plate and was consoled by teammate Jason Heyward and manager Joe Maddon .Read the Full Article
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Blue Alert issued as officials search for suspect in shooting of 4 people including Texas officer
CLEVELAND, Texas (KPRC/KXAN) -- Public safety officials have issued a Blue Alert as a manhunt continues for a man they say was responsible for shooting four people including a deputy near Cleveland Wednesday morning.
Investigators are searching for Pavol Vido, 65, wanted after they say he killed one woman and shot two others at a plumbing business and later shot a Liberty County Sheriff's Deputy in a shootout before escaping, according to the Houston NBC station .
Vido is described as being about 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighing about 150 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen in the Cleveland area around 7:30 a.m.Read the Full Article
Trending Video
More Stories
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Image copyright 2019 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Trending Stories
-
- Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
-
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
- Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Don't Miss
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Check your tickets! Mega Millions ticket sold at Austin H-E-B store wins $5 million
- Billionaire graduation speaker from Austin pledges to pay class of 2019 student debt
- Tardar Sauce, the original 'Grumpy Cat,' has died at age 7
- MAPPED: See which Texas districts and private schools have high vaccine exemption rates
- Caught on doorbell camera: Snake bites Oklahoma man in face
- Don't call back! FCC warns of West African 'One Ring' phone scam in Texas
- ACL 2019 lineup is out! Big names include Cardi B, Guns N' Roses