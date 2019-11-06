Man accused in Greenville deadly shooting released on ‘exculpatory evidence’

GREENVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — A man accused in a deadly shooting on Halloween in Greenville, Texas, was released from jail Tuesday, according to KXAS.

Brandon Ray Gonzales was arrested Oct. 28 and charged with capital murder. Two people died and 12 were hurt at the shooting Oct. 26 at a party about 15 miles southwest of a Texas A&M University system satellite campus.

Hunt County jail records show 23-year-old Gonzales is out of custody as of Tuesday.

The Hunt County Sheriff’s Office told KXAS it asked the Hunt County District Attorney’s Office not to prosecute Gonzales. The sheriff said some witnesses have not cooperated in the investigation and investigators have found exculpatory evidence.

While the sheriff said Gonzalez admitted to attending the party, he said he did not shoot anyone. KXAS reported shortly after his arrest, Gonzales’ brother and friend insisted police had arrested the wrong person.