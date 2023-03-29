WACO, Texas (FOX44) — Magnolia, the remodeling and design business based in Waco made famous by its founders Chip and Joanna Gaines, will soon celebrate the opening of a new headquarters.

Magnolia says it is ‘dedicated to investing in the Downtown Waco community,’ and is ‘thrilled’ to be moving its new headquarters in the former building where the Waco Tribune-Herald was printed.

The 110,000-square-foot building was built in 1950 and includes an All Hands Meeting area which can accommodate 200 people, according to a release from Magnolia. The building also has a coffee bar with a mezzanine and a lounge, two break rooms and 20 conference areas.

There will be a ribbon-cutting ceremony this Thursday to celebrate the opening of its new headquarters. The event will take place at 9 a.m. at 900 Franklin Avenue.

The ceremony will include special appearances from Magnolia founders Chip and Joanna Gaines – as well as Waco Mayor Dillon Meek.

The ceremony will take place exclusively outside. The release said no interior tours of the new headquarters will be given.