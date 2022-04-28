AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Thursday, the Mack, Jack and McConaughey annual fundraising effort kicked off with a gala downtown Austin, celebrating the foundation’s 10th anniversary.

It’s a joint effort started by former UT coach Mack Brown, artist Jack Ingram and actor Matthew McConaughey.

Since the event began, MJ&M has donated more than $20 million to organizations benefiting children. The 2022 event will support CureDuchenne, Dell Children’s Medical Center, HeartGift, just keep livin Foundation and The Rise School of Austin.

The fundraiser moved virtual during the pandemic. McConauhey told KXAN it’s good to be back in person.

“I had to go virtual last couple of years. So this is my first sort of reunion back with these two men, and a lot of people that are here tonight. It’s better in person. It’s more fun,” McConauhey said.

“The passion that people have for these kids, the fun, we all get to enjoy each other. We’re huggers. And we love people. We love the smiles. And the see people happy to get out,” Brown added.

Ingram noted the importance of supporting kids now, with so many mental health issues only heightened by the effects of virtual learning coming out of the pandemic.

“We’ve got a time with a lot of depression, a lot of needs for for mental health. We need positive things there’s so many negatives right now in our in our world. We need positives and this is a positive,” Ingram said.

The event, which spans over two days, includes golfing, a gala, a fashion show and live music from Kenny Chesney, Jack and Friends featuring Morgan Wade and more.