WASHINGTON, D.C. (KXAN) – The U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration announced Tuesday it awarded Luling, Texas a $1 million grant “to support business growth and job creation through infrastructure improvements at the city’s industrial park.”

According to Tuesday’s announcement, the money will provide roadway, water, and broadband improvements to support business expansion in aerospace manufacturing and other industries, including meat and poultry processing.

The EDA said the grant would be matched with $666,667 in local funds, and is expected to create and retain nearly 400 jobs, and generate $25.5 million in private investment, according to grantee estimates.

“The Economic Development Administration works hand-in-hand with local communities to support bottom-up, middle-out economic development,” said Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Economic Development Alejandra Y. Castillo in the release. “This project will pave the way for new businesses to establish in the Luling Industrial Park, attracting private investment and creating a stronger, more diverse regional economy for the future.”

“This grant to help support growth in aerospace manufacturing and other important industries will bring hundreds of good-paying jobs to Texans and the city of Luling,” said Governor Greg Abbott on Tuesday. “This $1 million investment in Luling’s industrial park will help make critical roadway, water, and broadband service improvements to spur business growth and development in the region. I thank the Economic Development Administration for this investment in Central Texas that will help strengthen our state’s position as a national aerospace manufacturing leader.”

Tuesday’s news came four months after a word of a major investment from a New Mexico-based company.

X-Bow Systems, a supplier of solid rocket motors and defense technologies, announced Feb. 24 the opening of its commercial solid rocket motor manufacturing campus in Luling.

X-Bow said it planned to invest approximately $25 million of private capital developing the new campus over the next two years.

According to the February announcement, the company is converting and revitalizing a section of the former Caldwell County Carter Memorial Airport that was decommissioned last year, the February announcement said.

Construction on the new facility began last year, according to X-Bow. A hangar and multiple solid rocket motor test pads have already been completed, it said.