Lubbock dad meant to scare daughter, instead shot and killed her, arrest warrant says

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock police charged Clyde Boyd, 76, with the murder of his daughter, Pamela Boyd, 52. On Friday morning, an arrest warrant provided new information.

Officers were called to the 2400 block of East 30th Street on Thursday afternoon.

Officers found Pamela Boyd with a gunshot wound to the leg. She was then taken by EMS to University Medical Center. It was first called in, police said, as a stabbing and shots fired. But police later found there was no stabbing.

“Through the initial course of the investigation, it appears … Clyde Boyd, and his daughter, Pamela, were arguing when Clyde shot her,” police said in a statement on Thursday.

“[An officer] located Clyde Boyd who stated he is the one that shot Pamela Boyd. A firearm was also recovered on scene,” the arrest warrant said.

Police also talked to the victim’s daughter, Tiffany Boyd, who is the granddaughter of Clyde Boyd.

“Tiffany Boyd stated Clyde Boyd came into the bedroom with the gun in his hand. Clyde Boyd pointed the gun at Pamela Boyd and shot Pamela Boyd. Clyde Boyd then turned and pointed the gun at Tiffany Boyd. Tiffany Boyd took the gun away from Clyde Boyd and called 911. Tiffany Boyd believed Clyde Boyd shot Pamela Boyd intentionally.”

“Clyde Boyd advised he pointed his gun at Pamela Boyd to scare her and the gun went off. Clyde Boyd stated he knew pointing a gun at someone was dangerous but did not intend to kill Pamela Boyd. Clyde Boyd denied pointing the gun at Tiffany Boyd but did confirm that Tiffany Boyd took the gun from him.”

Investigators arrested Clyde Thursday evening. Prosecutors requested a $400,000 bond.