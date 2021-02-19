‘Love prevails’: Texas couple gets married despite hiccups created by winter storms

BASTROP, Texas (KXAN) — Weddings during the pandemic are hard enough, but throw an extreme winter weather event into the mix, and you can expect things won’t go exactly to plan.

That’s exactly what Julie Sorci says she dealt with this past weekend.

She wrote in to KXAN, saying they originally had a small wedding planned for Valentine’s Day at Falkenstein Castle in Burnet, but the ice started to arrive Sunday.

Plans for the most crucial details to a wedding — flowers, the cake and photography — all fell through and vendors canceled, she said.

“Even the officiant was unable to navigate the roads,” Sorci explained.

The power was beginning to go out, and access to water became more difficult. But Sorci didn’t let those factors stop her from marrying the love of her life.

“We did it anyways… we married the love of our lives at ages 60 and 63 on Valentine’s evening… via a Zoom wedding in our living room… with our loved ones attending from across the country online,” Sorci wrote.

She said the next day, they created a makeshift photoshoot by tying their camera to a tripod with old Christmas ribbon and using the 10-second timer to take the photos.

As you can see, the snow created a beautiful backdrop for what will be a lifetime of love.

“Truly a moment to remember, but most importantly of all love prevails,” Sorci wrote.