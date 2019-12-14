Lockhart police looking for suspect after shooting sent teen to the hospital

LOCKHART, Texas (KXAN) — Police in Lockhart are searching for a man wanted in connection to a shooting Friday night that sent a 15-year-old to the hospital.

Police say the shooting occurred around Maple Street and Mockingbird Lane in west Lockhart. A 15-year-old boy was shot and taken to Ascension Seton in Kyle to be treated for his injuries. His condition is currently unknown.

Lockhart police and the Caldwell County Sheriff’s office are searching for the suspect, identified as Isidro Navarrete. He is described as a Hispanic man in his 40s with a medium build. He was last seen wearing a camo jacket in the area of State Highway 139 and Farm to Market Road 2001.

Police say the shooting is an isolated incident, but advised residents in the area of the shooting to lock their doors and secure their windows.