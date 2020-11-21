Llano County 222-acre fire is 100% contained; cause being investigated

Llano County Putnam Mountain Fire. (Photo: Texas A&M Forest Service)

LLANO COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A fire in Llano County that grew to 222 acres is 100 percent contained Saturday evening.

An update on the Texas A&M Forest Service’s Twitter account Saturday afternoon said crews were working in very rough terrain and were making progress on improving containment lines.

The TFS said they received a request to assist with the Putnam Mountain Fire just before 11 p.m. on Friday.

A map Tweeted on the forest service’s account showed it happened off 2323, northwest of the Enchanted Rock State Natural Area.

The expected control date is Nov. 23. Gillespie and Llano County resources also responded to the fire.

A forest service spokesperson said the cause is being investigated.