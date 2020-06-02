LIVE: Rally, march in Houston with George Floyd’s family

HOUSTON, Texas (KXAN) — Hundreds of people have gathered in Houston with George Floyd’s family to march and rally to honor of Floyd, the man killed while in police custody in Minneapolis, on Tuesday.

Floyd died in police custody May 25, after videos surfaced of a former Minneapolis Police officer putting his knee on his neck for minutes. Floyd’s death has sparked protests and outrage with peaceful demonstrations turning to incidents of violence across the country

The march is expected to begin at 3 p.m. on Tuesday. You can watch it live in the above video player or on the KXAN Facebook page.

Floyd grew up in Houston’s Third Ward and graduated from Jack Yates High School where he played football. He graduated from the school in 1993.