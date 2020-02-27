Massive flooding over east Houston freeway, other roads after water main break

HOUSTON, Texas (KXAN) — There is massive flooding over an east Houston freeway and other roads after a water main broke Thursday.

Our sister station in Houston, KPRC, is reporting crews are performing high water rescues to get stranded people to safety, and cars are being submerged in the flood waters. Interstate 610 East Loop is flooded at Clinton Drive, and all northbound lanes are under water, KPRC is reporting.

Officials say it’s the first time since Hurricane Harvey that they’ve had to perform high water rescues.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the water main broke near Fidelity and North Carolina and water flowed to 610 South and Ship Channel Bridge.