LIVE: ‘Leaning Tower of Dallas’ is coming down

DALLAS (AP/KXAN) — The “Leaning Tower of Dallas” is coming down Monday.

A portion of the 11-story building, formerly offices for Affiliated Computer Services, withstood an implosion Feb. 16 and has been precariously tipped to one side since.

It quickly became a social media sensation, prompting posts similar to what tourists do at the Leaning Tower of Pisa in Italy.

I didn’t get a picture with Dallas’ favorite accidental landmark, but one of our viewers, Ed, sent me this of his granddaughter, Lauren! Love that this became a thing. Goodbye, leaning tower of Dallas! Your addition to our skyline will soon be gone, but not forgotten. pic.twitter.com/AFBDIcV0yw — Allison Harris (@AllisonFox4News) February 23, 2020

After the implosion Sunday failed to bring down the core of the building, the online jokes and photos began.

Who needs Pisa? We have the Leaning Tower of Dallas pic.twitter.com/9A5fjeHDZG — David Rancken (@rancken) February 17, 2020

An online petition even popped up to “save this landmark from destruction,” noting, “if anything, do it for the memes.”

Petition: Make the Leaning Tower of Dallas into a UNESCO World Heritage Site. https://t.co/2TGdZdl8AD — Alissa Ovalle 🇭🇹🇨🇴🌱 (@alissaovalle) February 18, 2020

Even Legoland Discovery Center in DFW got in on the fun.

Love it! LEGOLAND Discovery Center Dallas Ft. Worth has re-created the "Leaning Tower of Dallas" to add to their replica of the city skyline 🤣 @FOX4 pic.twitter.com/MqnXEpZVrs — Lynnanne Nguyen (@LynnanneFOX4) February 20, 2020

Lloyd Nabors, whose company is handling the demolition, said crews will use a wrecking ball to take down the remaining tower, which included the elevator shafts.

Steve Pettigrew, president of the company that created the blast plan and handled the explosives, said all of the explosives did go off.

“That type of construction with the central core and the outer columns — they’re tough, obviously,” he said.

Nabors said the tower is leaning in the direction it was intended to fall, and there aren’t any safety concerns.

The building is being demolished to make way for a $2.5 billion mixed-use project.