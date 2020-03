AUSTIN (KXAN) — All restaurants and bars in five states will close to the public for at least a couple weeks to try to slow the spread of the new coronavirus.

The governors of Washington, Ohio, Massachusetts, Illinois and Michigan announced bans on dine-in options over the weekend. Mayors in New York City and Los Angeles announced similar closures. Take-out and delivery will still be available in all those states and cities. California's governor urged restaurants, bars and wineries to close, but they can stay open if they choose at half their normal capacity.