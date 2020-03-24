Harris County judge issues stay-at-home order for entire county

HOUSTON (KXAN) — Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner and Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo announced a stay-at-home order for the entire county at a press conference Tuesday.

Houston and Harris County join numerous cities and counties in Texas with stay-at-home orders. Travis and Williamson counties are expected to also make similar announcements Tuesday.

The order is effective at midnight Wednesday and will last until April 3, Hidalgo said.

All gatherings outside of a single household are prohibited, with exceptions to essential workers.

“If we follow the order, we will save lives,” she said.

Gov. Greg Abbott declined to issue a statewide stay-at-home order, but rather left it up to local governments.