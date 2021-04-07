Funeral service held for slain Texas DPS Trooper Chad Walker

GROESBECK, Texas (KXAN) — Loved ones are gathering Wednesday to honor a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper who died recently after a shooting.

Trooper Chad Walker died in a Waco hospital last month after a gunman shot him multiple times when he responded to a call about a broken-down vehicle.

According to Walker’s obituary, his services will be held in his hometown of Groesbeck, which is about 40 minutes east of Waco.

Walker is survived by his wife and four children. Texas DPS shared that his organs were donated after he was taken off life support.

After Walker’s death, Texas DPS Director Steven McCraw said, “Our DPS family is absolutely heartbroken at the loss of one of our brothers in uniform who was killed in the line of duty. Texas Highway Patrol Trooper Chad Walker was committed to protecting the people of Texas. His sacrifice will never be forgotten, and we ask that you keep his family, friends and colleagues in your prayers during the difficult days ahead.”