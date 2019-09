Flowers and signs lay at the memorial outside of the El Paso Walmart, where a mass shooting killed 22 people and injured more than two dozen others. (Border Report Photo/Steffi Lee)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The mayors from two cities that both experienced mass shootings this August are set to speak at a panel at The 2019 Texas Tribune Festival Friday.

El Paso Mayor Dee Margo and Dayton, Ohio, Mayor Nan Whaley will talk about the devastating weekend that took the lives of almost 30 people. They will discuss the resilience of their respective cities in the weeks following these tragedies.

Their panel is set to begin at 9 a.m.