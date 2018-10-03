Donald Trump Jr. campaigns for Ted Cruz in Wichita Falls
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KXAN) — Donald Trump Jr. is campaigning for Texas Sen. Ted Cruz in Wichita Falls, Texas.
Trump, the president's eldest son, is joined by former Fox News personality Kimberly Guilfoyle.
The former co-host of Fox News Channel’s “The Five” left the network amid news that she is dating the president’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., the Associated Press reported in July.
Cruz's Democratic challenger, El Paso Congressman Beto O'Rourke, will be holding a rally at the University of Texas at Austin on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. in the AT&T Conference Center at 1900 University Ave.
