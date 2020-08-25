LIVE BLOG: Hurricane Laura zeroes in on the Texas Gulf Coast

Texas

by:

Posted: / Updated:

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Gulf Coast is preparing for the arrival of Hurricane Laura, which is expected to make landfall Wednesday as possibly a Category 3 hurricane — and evacuations have already begun.

KXAN will continue updating this story as the storm approaches. You can find useful links and resources below.

5:40 p.m. Tuesday

The first buses of evacuees have begun arriving at the Circuit of the Americas, southeast of Austin, which will serve as a reception/processing center to direct evacuees to hotels/motels. The first bus to arrive has already departed for shelter.

Earlier Tuesday

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7 -Day and Hourly for Category

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

98° / 78°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 0% 98° 78°

Wednesday

100° / 75°
Partly cloudy with a stray thunderstorm
Partly cloudy with a stray thunderstorm 20% 100° 75°

Thursday

101° / 77°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 30% 101° 77°

Friday

102° / 78°
Sunshine
Sunshine 20% 102° 78°

Saturday

101° / 78°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 20% 101° 78°

Sunday

100° / 79°
A few clouds
A few clouds 20% 100° 79°

Monday

100° / 78°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 20% 100° 78°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

94°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
94°

92°

8 PM
Sunny
0%
92°

89°

9 PM
Clear
0%
89°

88°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
88°

87°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
87°

85°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
85°

84°

1 AM
Clear
0%
84°

83°

2 AM
Clear
0%
83°

82°

3 AM
Clear
0%
82°

81°

4 AM
Clear
0%
81°

80°

5 AM
Clear
0%
80°

80°

6 AM
Clear
0%
80°

79°

7 AM
Clear
10%
79°

80°

8 AM
Sunny
10%
80°

84°

9 AM
Sunny
10%
84°

86°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
86°

89°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
89°

91°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
91°

93°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
93°

94°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
94°

96°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
96°

96°

4 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
96°

94°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
94°

93°

6 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
93°

Austin-Travis County

More Austin-Travis County News

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

More Coronavirus Live Blogs

Trending Stories

Don't Miss