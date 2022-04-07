AUSTIN (KXAN) — It’s an event Elon Musk says is going to be “the biggest party on Earth” and it’s happening right in our backyard.

The ‘Cyber Rodeo’ will be the public’s first look inside Tesla’s massive Gigafactory located near Austin. If you weren’t on the guestlist for the invite-only event, we’re going to be tracking what’s happening for you.

Live Updates 11 a.m.: We will update this section throughout the day as we receive them.

The timeline

Musk tweeted a timeline for the event overnight. Doors open at 4 p.m., festivities start at 8 and Musk says he will speak to the crowd of roughly 15,000 people at 9 p.m.

Tesla also tweeted that the Cyber Rodeo live stream would start at 9 p.m. our time. You can find the stream here.

Preparing for the party

Outside of the Giga Factory, even in the early morning hours of Thursday, crews can be seen setting up for the massive event.

Musk tweeted photos and a video of the inside of the factory overnight, teasing what it might look like in part. Doors open at 4 p.m.

The guest list

Thousands are preparing to attend “the biggest party on Earth” (Musk’s words) including local officials who are among those to get an exclusive invite.

Party details

Thursday’s massive celebratory party for the upcoming Gigafactory is invite-only but Musk tweeted at one of his fans overnight that “the door won’t be super strict.”

Travis County Commissioners approved a permit to accommodate up to 15,000 people at the party taking place at 13101 Tesla Road, Austin, formerly known as Harold Green Road.

The celebration is limited to adults only. Drones, pets, explosives and smoking or vaping devices are all prohibited.

