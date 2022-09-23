DALLAS (KXAN) — Big Tex will take his stand Friday morning ahead of the 2022 State Fair of Texas.

NBC 5 in Dallas-Fort Worth reported the shirt he’ll be wearing this year was revealed last week.

The news outlet said Dickies, which is based in Fort Worth, has been dressing Big Tex for the past two decades.

It takes about two weeks for his western shirt made out of awning material to be made, NBC 5 said.

This will be Big Tex’s 70th year standing 55 feet over the State Fair.

According to the state fair’s website, the event has been around since 1886 and it’s the longest-running fair in the country.

The fair will last for three weeks from Sept. 30 through Oct. 23.