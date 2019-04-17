Texas forecasters track severe storms set to arrive Wednesday Texas Storm Stream: Texas forecasters track severe storms set to arrive Wednesday prev next

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Weather forecasters in Texas are tracking a severe storm moving through the state, expected to arrive later Wednesday and last into Thursday.

There is an enhanced risk of severe thunderstorms from Central and Northern Texas into the eastern part of the state. These storms are capable of damaging wind and hail. Stay with your local weather team for the latest updates as they roll through your area.

At 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, join KXAN's Jim Spencer in Austin, KWKT's Mike LaPoint in Waco, KETK's Marcus Bagwell in Tyler and KFDX's Kevin Selle in Wichita Falls for Texas Storm Stream, a special digital livestream keeping tabs on the storm.