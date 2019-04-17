Texas forecasters track severe storms set to arrive Wednesday
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Weather forecasters in Texas are tracking a severe storm moving through the state, expected to arrive later Wednesday and last into Thursday.
There is an enhanced risk of severe thunderstorms from Central and Northern Texas into the eastern part of the state. These storms are capable of damaging wind and hail. Stay with your local weather team for the latest updates as they roll through your area.
At 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, join KXAN's Jim Spencer in Austin, KWKT's Mike LaPoint in Waco, KETK's Marcus Bagwell in Tyler and KFDX's Kevin Selle in Wichita Falls for Texas Storm Stream, a special digital livestream keeping tabs on the storm.
Texas family reunited with puppies after tornado rips through home
ALTO, Texas (NBC News) -- An Alto, Texas couple is reunited with each other, and their pets, after a tornado ripped through their home Saturday. Sandra and Byron Verdell have lost almost everything they own, and the place they've called home for 18 years.
After the tornado hit, Sandra says she was buried under parts of the rubble left behind. She was able to get out safely and went looking for her husband. While she searched for Byron, the Verdell's dog, Bella, went searching for her newborn puppies.
Eventually, the couple found each other, and Bella found all four of her babies.Read the Full Article
‘Dead suspect loophole' bill clears Texas House committee
AUSTIN (KXAN) — After weeks of behind-the-scenes policy scuffles between Texas’ largest law enforcement union and a high-ranking state lawmaker, a House panel voted Monday in favor of a bill aimed at increasing police transparency when suspects die in custody. It comes after an ongoing KXAN investigation revealed law enforcement agencies across the state using a loophole in the Texas Public Information Act to keep such records secret.
Rep. Joe Moody, D-El Paso, who also serves as second in charge of the chamber in the role of Speaker Pro Tem, first brought House Bill 147 before the State Affairs Committee in February. His bill would require police to release information in closed cases if a suspect is dead, incapacitated or all parties involved agree to its release.
Moody has described the current law as an “unintended consequence” of efforts to protect the privacy of people who were cleared of crimes. Crafted in 1997, it allows law enforcement to withhold information in closed cases that don’t “result in a conviction or deferred adjudication.”Read the Full Article
Storms sweep South killing at least 8, injuring dozens, flattening TX town
TEXAS (AP) — Powerful storms swept across the South on Sunday after unleashing suspected tornadoes and flooding that killed at least eight people, injured dozens and flattened much of a Texas town. Three children were among the dead.
Nearly 90,000 customers were without electricity in Texas, Mississippi, Louisiana, Arkansas, and Georgia as of midday Sunday, according to www.poweroutage.us as the severe weather left a trail of destruction.
Two children were killed on a back road in East Texas when a pine tree fell onto the car in which they were riding in a severe thunderstorm Saturday near Pollok, about 150 miles southeast of Dallas.Read the Full Article
