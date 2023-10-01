AUSTIN (KXAN) — A recent study ranked colleges and universities in Texas based on their overall value.

SmartAsset said it compared schools based on a variety of financial factors and data sets, which included starting salary, tuition, living expenses, student retention rate and scholarships awarded.

Overall, in Texas, colleges and universities averaged $6,875 in scholarships and grants, with an average tuition of $17,298. The medium starting salary was at $53,769.

No. 1 – Rice University

Of all the private universities in Texas, Rice University in Houston was one of two schools to break the top 10.

Avg. Scholarships and Grants: $46,239

Median Starting Salary: $77,900

Tuition: $55,873

Student Living Costs: $21,004

Nationally, Rice University Ranked No. 9, according to the study.

No. 2 – The University of Texas at Austin

Avg. Scholarships and Grants: $11,892

Median Starting Salary: $65,900

Tuition: $12,520

Student Living Costs: $18,757

No. 3 – University of Houston

Avg. Scholarships and Grants: $8,290

Median Starting Salary: $60,800

Tuition: $10,517

Student Living Costs: $16,888

No. 4 – The University of Texas at Dallas

Avg. Scholarships and Grants: $12,370

Median Starting Salary: $63,100

Tuition: $15,380

Student Living Costs: $19,177

No. 5 – Prairie View A & M University

Avg. Scholarships and Grants: $10,190

Median Starting Salary: $62,900

Tuition: $12,429

Student Living Costs: $16,891

No. 6 – Texas A & M University-College Station

Avg. Scholarships and Grants: $9,898

Median Starting Salary: $64,400

Tuition: $14,007

Student Living Costs: $20,810

No. 7 – Texas Tech University

Avg. Scholarships and Grants: $8,468

Median Starting Salary: $60,600

Tuition: $10,714

Student Living Costs: $18,163

No. 8 – LeTourneau University

Avg. Scholarships and Grants: $18,510

Median Starting Salary: $63,500

Tuition: $35,648

Student Living Costs: $16,768

No. 9 – Texas State University

Avg. Scholarships and Grants: $7,722

Median Starting Salary: $54,700

Tuition: $12,130

Student Living Costs: $15,163

No. 10 – University of North Texas