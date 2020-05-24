List of distinguished Texas Exes featured during UT spring commencement

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Nearly 10,000 students received their degrees from the University of Texas at Austin during a truly unique spring 2020 semester.

On Saturday, a semester completely changed by the COVID-19 pandemic concluded with a virtual commencement ceremony to celebrate the most recent graduates. Bestselling author Brene Brown PhD. gave the keynote speech live on a webcast streamed on UT’s website.

In total, 9,946 students graduated during the semester — 7,063 students got their bachelor’s, 2,063 received their masters and another 820 received their doctoral degree.

To accentuate the celebration a step further, UT featured a compilation of distinguished Texas Exes all ready and willing to congratulate the newest crop of graduates.

Here’s the full list of featured guests from Saturday’s commencement. You can watch the video from the Texas Exes Alumni Association below.

List of guests during spring 2020 UT commencement

Matthew McConaughey | 1993 Texas graduate | Academy Award winner & UT professor

| 1993 Texas graduate | Academy Award winner & UT professor Tom Herman | 2000 UT graduate with Masters in Education | Texas Longhorns football coach

| 2000 UT graduate with Masters in Education | Texas Longhorns football coach Ambassador Ron Kirk | UT School of Law graduate | Former U.S. Trade Representative and Dallas Mayor

| UT School of Law graduate | Former U.S. Trade Representative and Dallas Mayor Monica Aldama | 1993 Texas graduate | Navarro College Cheer Coach

| 1993 Texas graduate | Navarro College Cheer Coach Paul Begala | 1990 UT School of Law graduate | CNN Political Contributor

| 1990 UT School of Law graduate | CNN Political Contributor Ambassador Kay Bailey Hutchinson | 1967 UT graduate | United States Permanent Representative to NATO

| 1967 UT graduate | United States Permanent Representative to NATO Colt McCoy | 2009 UT graduate | Former Longhorn and current New York Giants quarterback

| 2009 UT graduate | Former Longhorn and current New York Giants quarterback Cat Osterman | 2007 UT graduate | Softball player and Olympic gold medalist

| 2007 UT graduate | Softball player and Olympic gold medalist Dr. Raquel Cruz Bono | UT Life Member | Retired vice admiral in the United States Navy

| UT Life Member | Retired vice admiral in the United States Navy Gary Kelly | 1977 UT graduate | Southwest Airlines Chairman and CEO

| 1977 UT graduate | Southwest Airlines Chairman and CEO Laura Bush | 1973 UT graduate with Masters in Library Science | Former First Lady of the United States

| 1973 UT graduate with Masters in Library Science | Former First Lady of the United States Jenna Bush Hager | 2004 UT graduate | Co-host of Today with Hoda & Jenna

| 2004 UT graduate | Co-host of Today with Hoda & Jenna Arthel Neville | 1986 UT graduate | FOX News National Anchor

| 1986 UT graduate | FOX News National Anchor Rex Tillerson | 1975 UT graduate | Former United States Secretary of State

| 1975 UT graduate | Former United States Secretary of State Governor Greg Abbott | 1981 UT graduate | Governor of Texas