AUSTIN (KXAN) — There are more than 50 endangered species that can be found in the state of Texas, and 11 are located in Central Texas.

KXAN compiled a list of endangered species in Central Texas counties, which includes Travis, Bell, Williamson, Hays, Coryell, Milam, Burnet, Bastrop, McLennan, Lampasas, Blanco and Llano.

Within Central Texas, the Austin Blind Salamander can only be found in Travis County, according to Texas Parks & Wildlife (TPWD).

The U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service (FWS) said the Austin Blind Salamander is entirely dependent on the Barton Springs Segment of the Edwards Aquifer.

“The primary threats or reasons for listing the Austin blind salamander were the degradation of quality and quantity of water makes up its aquatic habitat as a result of urban expansion over the watershed,” FWS said.

Federally, this species of salamander was listed as endangered in August 2013, according to FWS.

At the city of Austin’s Austin Salamander Conservation Center, the city raises the endangered Barton Springs and Austin Blind salamanders. (KXAN Photo/Alyssa Goard).

The Barton Springs Salamander’s habitat is located in Travis, Williamson and Hays counties, and it relies on the clear, pure water of the Barton Springs Aquifer for survival.

TPWD said the City of Austin conducts monthly surveys to assess the population status of the salamander at each of the four springs where the salamander is known to occur.

“Residents and visitors to Austin will be happy to know that swimming in Barton Springs Pool does not pose a threat to the salamander or its habitat,” TPWD said. “With proper management, the pool will continue to provide refreshing enjoyment for people and habitat for the Barton Springs Salamander.”

The Barton Springs Salamander has been listed as endangered in the U.S. since 1997, according to TPWD.

The Comal Springs Dryopid Beetle most commonly inhabits Hays County.

This species of beetle was federally listed as endangered in 1997 due to threats of groundwater overconsumption and contamination, according to FWS.

“The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service works with our partners to ensure the springs continue to provide clean and healthy freshwater to their microhabitats and important life history and biological research to address the needs for the species,” FWS said.

Within Central Texas, the Comal Springs Riffle Beetle’s habitat can be found in Hays County.

FWS said this aquatic beetle is only the size of a strawberry seed, and it “lives in and out of the bubbling, boiling spring openings found in the headwaters of the San Marcos and Comal Spring complexes that are fed by Edwards Balcones Fault Zone Aquifer groundwater.”

Federally, this species was listed as endangered in 1997.

In Central Texas, the Fountain Darter’s habitat is in Hays County. It lives only in the San Marcos and Comal River headwaters, according to TPWD.

“Fountain darters are endangered because there is less water flowing from the springs now than in the past,” TPWD said. “Human population growth and increased use of groundwater in the area have caused decreased flow from the springs, especially in years of low rainfall.”

This species is listed as endangered in the state of Texas, but it is not considered federally endangered in the U.S.

The Golden-Cheeked Warbler’s Central Texas habitat consists of Travis, Bell, Williamson, Hays, Coryell, Burnet, McLennan, Lampasas, Blanco and Llano counties.

According to TPWD, Golden-Cheeked Warblers nest only in Central Texas in Ashe-juniper and oak woodlands in ravines and canyons.

A photo of a Golden-cheeked warbler. Courtesy Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.

“Of the nearly 360 bird species that breed in Texas, the Golden-cheeked Warbler is the only one that nests exclusively in Texas,” TPWD said.

This species of bird is considered endangered both in Texas and the U.S. It was federally listed as endangered in May 1990.

“Golden-cheeked warblers are endangered because many tall juniper and oak woodlands have been cleared to build houses, roads, and stores. Some habitat was cleared to grow crops or grass for livestock. Other habitat areas were flooded when large lakes were built,” TPWD said.

The Houston Toad has been endangered since 1970. Within Central Texas, its habitat is primarily in Milam, Burnet and Bastrop counties.

TPWD attributed the reason for the species’ decline to habitat loss and alteration.

According to TPWD, population surveys are conducted in areas where toads have been found and in potential habitat areas.

According to FWS, the Sharpnose Shiner’s Central Texas habitat can be found in Milam and McLennan counties.

“Throughout much of its historical range, the decline of the Sharpnose Shiner is attributed primarily to habitat loss and modification due to fragmentation and decreased river flow resulting from major water impoundments, drought, and groundwater withdrawals,” FWS said.

According to FWS, the Sharpnose Shiner has been of conservation concern since 1982, but it was determined to be an endangered species in 2014.

The Smalleye Shiner is native to the arid prairie streams of the Brazos River system in Texas. Its habitat is primarily in Bell, Milam and McLennan counties.

Due to several threats, the Smalleye Shiner was designated as endangered in 2014, according to FWS.

TPWD said the Texas Blind Salamander lives in water-filled caves of the Edwards Aquifer near San Marcos. Its Central Texas habitat is found in Hays County.

“The Texas blind salamander depends on a constant supply of clean, cool water from the Edwards Aquifer. Pollution and overuse of water caused by the growth of cities threaten its survival. You can help by conserving water and preventing water pollution,” TPWD said.

According to TPWD, this species of salamander is considered endangered both in Texas and the U.S. It was federally listed as endangered in March 1967.

A pair of whooping cranes walk through shallow marsh water near the Aransas Wildlife Refuge in Fulton, Texas. (AP Photo/Pat Sullivan)

The Whooping Crane’s Central Texas habitat can be in Travis, Bell, Williamson, Hays, Coryell, Milam, Burnet, Bastrop, McLennan, Lampasas, Blanco and Llano counties.

“Whooping cranes are one of the rarest bird species in North America,” TPWD said.

According to TPWD, the greatest threats to Whooping Cranes are man-made, which include power lines, illegal hunting and habitat loss.

This species of bird has been federally listed as endangered since June 1970.