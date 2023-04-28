(KXAN) — Severe weather is expected throughout parts of Central Texas on Friday. Here are some of the current cancellations and delays due to the storms.

Lago Vista ISD said due to weather, its track event has been pushed up to 2 p.m. Field events began at 9 a.m., while track preliminaries would start at 2 p.m. instead of 3 p.m.

Jarrell ISD also moved the start of the running preliminaries to 2 p.m.

Marble Falls ISD said due to the threat of severe weather, JV Baseball had been canceled, and Varsity Baseball would play at 3:45 p.m.

As of 10:30 a.m., Founders Day in Dripping Springs is still set to start this evening with the parade. According to the City of Dripping Springs, everything was still on as scheduled at the moment. The city said it was monitoring the weather and would not be making any decisions until later this afternoon.