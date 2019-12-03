Life-size statue of George H.W. Bush’s service dog revealed

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (WIVB) — On Monday night, a life-size bronze statue of George H.W. Bush’s service dog was unveiled at Texas A&M University.

The statue of the former president’s dog was commissioned by America’s VetDogs, a non-profit organization that provides service dogs to veterans. The organization also provided Sully — named after an airline pilot who landed a damaged plane in the Hudson River and saved 155 lives — to Bush.

The unveiling of the statue took place at the school’s George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum, where it will be on permanent display in the building’s east wing.