Legalized gambling, sports betting won’t ‘see light of day,’ according to Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick

FILE – In this Nov. 18, 2019, file photo, patrons visit the sports betting area of Twin River Casino in Lincoln, R.I. Gambling regulators and sports books in several U.S. states are preparing to allow gamblers to bet on XFL games once the league’s season begins in early February 2020. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — As the 87th Legislature’s Senate Committee on Finance discussed the state’s budget shortfall for the years following the pandemic, some lawmakers looked to legalized gambling and sports betting as a solution.

However, one of the state’s top leaders, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, said Tuesday he’s not a supporter of legalized gambling in Texas and thinks any efforts toward it in this session will go bust.

Patrick told the Chad Hasty Show on KFYO in Lubbock Tuesday that gambling and sports betting has lower than low odds of gaining traction.

“It’s not even an issue that’s going to see the light of day this session. There may be a bill filed, but I doubt it,” Patrick told the radio show.

KXAN’s Maggie Glenn reports over the past year, there’s been a bigger push from Las Vegas lobbyists, including more than 50 from Las Vegas Sands, on legalized gaming.

State Rep. Joe Deshotel and State Sen. Roland Gutierrez have already filed bills aiming to allow the operation of casinos in Texas. State Sen. Royce West, a Democrat on the Senate’s finance committee, said it’s definitely a viable option.

Patrick told the radio show sports gambling support at the start of session from lobbyists or from professional sports franchises isn’t new. Patrick said the amount of tax revenue gambling could generate in the state doesn’t add up to much of a solution.

“Every year they come and they lobby to pass a bill on something, and every year I tell them the same thing… don’t talk about revenues, because the sports gaming, for example, that teams are trying to push this session… that generates, by their numbers, $150 million a year. That’s a lot of money, but it pays for about a half of a day of our year,” Patrick said.

Patrick added — “casinos say they’ll generate about $700 million in tax dollars, a lot of money, but it’s equivalent to about three days out of 365 days a year of our total budget.”

State Sen. Jane Nelson, the Republican chairing the committee, said “July’s $4.6 billion shortfall estimate, [is] now projected to be a $946 million shortfall.”

