Who haunts Texans the most? Check out the top horror villain in each state

This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Bill Skarsgard as Pennywise in New Line Cinema’s horror thriller “It: Chapter 2.” (Warner Bros. Pictures via AP)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The best horror movies are the ones where the villain still haunts your nightmares for years to come.

But who is the scariest horror movie villain of all time? Now we know thanks to the folks over at FrontierBundles, who decided to find out which movie monster was the most popular in each state.

FrontierBundles used Google Trends data to find which movie villain was the most searched in each state.

Unsurprisingly Leather Face dominated the Texas searches. The chainsaw-wielding maniac has been part of Texas lore since “The Texas Chainsaw Massacre” hit the screens in 1974.

The most popular horror villain in the country was Jack Torrence from Stephen King’s classic, “The Shinning.” The deranged caretaker of the Overlook Hotel was the number one searched horror villain in 10 states.

Another Stephen King creation came in at the number two spot. The murderous clown from another universe Pennywise appeared as the top search in eight states. He was number one in Bangor Maine which was the only city in the U.S. used for the 2017 remake of “IT”.

The menacing xenomorphs from the “Alien” series topped the charts in Alaska and Washington, which coincidentally are among the top five states for unexplained UFO sightings.