‘Leaning Tower of Dallas’ designer glad it’s hard to topple

DALLAS (WFAA-TV) — The designer of the “Leaning Tower of Dallas” is taking a wry pride in the stubborn resistance the creation is presenting to explosives and the wrecking ball.

Thomas Taylor is the principal design engineer for Dallas-based Datum Engineers, designer of the 49-year-old, 11-story Affiliated Computer Services building that explosives mostly brought tumbling down Feb. 16.

The concrete core that contained the stairway and elevator shafts remained after the dust settled. The column was left leaning by the pull of the rest of the crumbling building.

Taylor told WFAA-TV, “Nobody ever told me to make it easy to demolish.