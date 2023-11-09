LEANDER, Texas (KXAN) — One of the largest school districts in Central Texas looked at the cost to build its own police force to comply with a new state law.

During a Leander Independent School District board meeting, trustees looked at a budget request, which is more than $1.1 million. The district does not have its own police force and instead is using other law enforcement as resource officers.

This discussion comes after House Bill 3 went into effect on Sept. 1, which requires armed security officers at every campus.

The budget request from LISD includes a chief, at least 10 marshals, which also includes training and equipment.

Part of the discussion included adding to the resolution what the police training should have according to the Texas School Safety Center.

“Mandated training includes child adolescent brain development, mental health crisis prevention, behavioral needs of children with disabilities, de-escalation techniques and techniques for eliminating the use of force,” said LISD board member Trish Bode.

Leander could take up a resolution and amendment action for the budget to make this happen.

Eanes ISD district police department

Back in June, the Eanes ISD Board of Trustees approved a policy that would form a school district police department.

According to the district, the policy authorizes armed peace officers on each of its campuses, including elementary schools.

“The new Eanes ISD security force will work closely with district and school officials, local law enforcement agencies and other stakeholders to create safe surroundings for all students, staff and community,” the district said.