AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man was arrested on capital murder charges following a fatal shooting spree Tuesday in Austin and Bexar County.

Austin Police identified the suspect as 34-year-old Shane James. Travis County jail records showed James booked into the jail early Wednesday and charged with capital murder of multiple people.

Mugshot of Shane James (APD photo)

Interim Chief Robin Henderson said the man was accused in the deaths of two people on Shadywood Drive in south Austin, as well as the shooting of an Austin ISD officer at Northeast Early College High School Tuesday morning.

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office also said the man was a suspect in a double homicide near San Antonio. The two people killed were identified as James’ parents.

State and local officials and agencies responded following the incident. Here’s what they had to say:

Travis County District Attorney’s Office

Our hearts break for the shooting victims, injured officers, their families, and our communities impacted by yesterday’s senseless and tragic gun violence. We thank the Austin Police Department, Austin Independent School District Police, Texas Department of Public Safety, the US Marshalls, and the FBI for their quick work in apprehending this dangerous suspect. Our office is in communication with the Austin Police Department, other law enforcement partners, and federal prosecutors and prosecutors in Bexar County. The defendant has been charged in Travis County with multiple counts of Capital Murder. After he is magistrated, our office will formally receive the case and begin working on the prosecution in partnership with other prosecutors with jurisdiction. It is expected the defendant will remain in custody pending trial. Travis County District Attorney’s Office

Gov. Greg Abbott

Texans grieve for the loved ones of the six Texans who were murdered by a hardened criminal who must never see the light of day again. The murderer also shot two law enforcement officers in the line of duty. Texas is a law-and-order state, and violence will never be tolerated. We thank all state and local law enforcement and first responders who apprehended this criminal and protected their communities. The State of Texas will provide all resources necessary to impose the full weight of law on this criminal for his despicable crimes. Cecilia and I ask our fellow Texans to join us in lifting up in prayer the families and loved ones of those who were killed, as well as the Texans who are recovering from injuries, including an Austin Police Officer and an Austin Independent School District police officer. Abbott

Combined Law Enforcement Associations of Texas (CLEAT)

We are all praying for the AISD Police Officer and CLEAT member who was shot in the line of duty today at a high school in Northeast Austin. Thankfully, his injuries are not life-threatening and he is reported to be in stable condition. CLEAT

Yesterday a murderer shot and killed 6 Texans and injured 3 more. Gun violence is so prevalent that it seems law enforcement didn’t figure out the shootings were connected until arresting the killer. When will the GOP find the courage to help end this? No warnings went out to the central Texas community despite at least four separate shooting incidents in different parts of Austin. People are dead both because of the Texas GOP’s refusal to enact common sense gun policy and because of failures to warn the community. Zwiener

Mayor Kirk Watson

KXAN spoke to Mayor Kirk Watson on-camera Wednesday, he said in part:

It’s very distressing and creates fear, but I am also very gratified at how our police handled the situation and how rapidly they responded and were able to put a suspect in custody.

One of the things that will happen when the ongoing investigation is over, I think, is that the public will see that there’s nuance to things and so decisions have to be made about what you’re dealing with — and whether looking back in hindsight things may appear to be tied together when they’re not so much in the real time that things are happening.

And I think people will see that the nuance of being in the moment and having to address things, that good decisions were made.

Watson

Interim City Manager Jesús Garza

It’s very tragic circumstances. It’s an ongoing investigation and I know that the chief of police at the right time will provide the appropriate detail to the public.

Garza

Mayor Pro Tem Paige Ellis

After Tuesday’s tragic events, I offer my deepest sympathies for the victims, as well as their families and neighbors. My heart goes out to the two officers and the cyclist who were injured, and I wish them all a speedy recovery.

The string of gun violence that struck Austin on Tuesday was jarring, and our community owes a debt of gratitude to the Austin Police Department for bringing it to a decisive end.

Ellis

Today, my heart is with families across #TX35 devastated by these horrible acts of violence. Folks across our community alerted each other to save lives. While details continue to emerge, I pray for the full recovery of the injured officers & bicyclist. Casar

This story will be updated as KXAN receives more statements.