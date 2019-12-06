Lawyer: Accused Santa Fe High School shooter sent to mental hospital

FILE – In this Feb. 25, 2019 file photo, Dimitrios Pagourtzis is escorted by Galveston County Sheriff’s Office deputies into the jury assembly room for a change of venue hearing at the Galveston County Courthouse in Galveston, Texas. Pagourtzis, accused of fatally shooting 10 people at a Texas high school was moved to state mental health hospital Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019 after a judge ruled last month that he was mentally incompetent to stand trial.(Jennifer Reynolds/The Galveston County Daily News via AP, Pool, File)

VERNON, Texas (AP) — The teenager accused of fatally shooting 10 people at a Texas high school has been moved to a state mental health hospital after a judge ruled last month that he is mentally unfit to stand trial.

Dimitrios Pagourtzis arrived at the North Texas State Hospital in Vernon from the county jail in Galveston on Thursday. Attorney Katy-Marie Lyles says she’s happy he was admitted to the hospital so quickly as there is a waiting list for such facilities.

Pagourtzis’ Feb. 18 trial is on hold because of his treatment at the hospital.