AUSTIN (KXAN) — A recent lawsuit filed in Travis County district court alleged improper handlings during the impeachment proceedings against suspended Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton. The lawsuit was filed against the Texas State Senate, Texas Senate Sergeant-at-Arms Austin Osborn and Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick.

The plaintiffs in the lawsuit include Steven Hotze, a Republican activist, Allesan Paige Streeter, a Collin County resident in State Sen. Angela Paxton’s district, and Molly White, a former Texas House of Representatives member.

KXAN has reached out to the defendants in the lawsuit. This story will be updated when we receive a response.

The lawsuit alleged the Senate rules created for the impeachment were done in secret.

“The process has been anything but transparent and has excluded Texans from participating and having their voices heard in a proceeding that could result in almost 30 million Texans being disenfranchised from the voting process,” the lawsuit reads.

The lawsuit also references the gag order issued by Patrick on July 17, which prohibits those involved in Paxton’s impeachment trial from speaking publicly about it. The order applies to all members of the court and members of the House of Representatives, as well as witnesses, attorneys, and employees of any party involved.

“As part of the impeachment Rules, the Senate prohibits senators from interacting with their constituents, effectively silencing the voice of all Texans in this historic process,” the lawsuit reads.

The plaintiffs petitioned for an emergency temporary restraining order, temporary injunction and permanent injunction against the defendants. They are also suing for injunctive relief and declaratory relief, as well as monetary relief of less than $100,000.