Lawsuit challenging Texas ‘heartbeat bill’ filed by ACLU, others

FILE – In this March 30, 2021, file photo, pro-life demonstrators gather in the rotunda at the Capitol while the Senate debated anti-abortion bills in Austin, Texas. Texas has become the largest state with a law that that bans abortions before many women even know they are pregnant. The measure signed Wednesday, May 19, 2021, by Republican Gov. Greg Abbott puts Texas in line with more than a dozen other states that have so-called heartbeat bills. (Jay Janner/Austin American-Statesman via AP, File)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Several groups banded together to file a lawsuit Tuesday challenging a new Texas abortion law set to go into effect Sept. 1.

The bill, known as the “heartbeat bill,” bans abortions as soon as a heartbeat is detected in a fetus, and that can happen as early as six weeks into a pregnancy, long before a woman could actually know she’s pregnant. The bill also encourages people to sue anyone who assists in abortion after a heartbeat is detected by giving them up to $10,000 if the challenge is successful.

The American Civil Liberties Union, as well as Whole Women’s Health, Center for Reproductive Rights Planned Parenthood and other organizations and medical professionals are all plaintiffs in the suit.

BREAKING: We’re suing Texas over its blatantly unconstitutional abortion ban.



Senate Bill 8 is extremely dangerous and unprecedented, and we are asking a court to block it before it takes effect on September 1. — ACLU (@ACLU) July 13, 2021

The ACLU says the law allows activists to “act as bounty hunters” and seek out strangers to try to collect money.

Gov. Greg Abbott, surrounded by Texas lawmakers, signed the bill into law in May. Abortion and women’s rights advocacy groups vowed to challenge the suit as Roe v. Wade also faces new legal challenges.