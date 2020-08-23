Lawmakers sound off on bill to give $25 million to the USPS

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The U.S. House of Representatives voted Saturday to pass a bill that would reverse recent changes to postal operations.

Democrats have accused Postmaster General Louis DeJoy of trying to sabotage the November election. They say he’s reducing overtime, restricting deliveries and providing conflicting information on the timeline for mail-in ballots.

DeJoy told senators Friday that election mail will arrive on time, but he did not provide a plan. The bill would also give $25 billion for postal service operations.

“We really tried to present it in a way that the president could accept it, that we would see it approved. To do otherwise is to suggest that all of the concerns we’ve had about his willingness to have a decline of postal service in order to discourage people from voting by mail is what really this is all about,” said Rep. Lloyd Doggett (D-TX), who represents Texas’ 35th congressional district which includes parts of Austin and San Antonio.

Rep. Roger Williams (R-TX), who represents Texas’ 25th congressional district which includes parts of Austin and Travis, Hays and Burnet counties, released a statement on the vote. He said he voted against the bill.

“There’s an ongoing crisis in the United States of America, but contrary to the Democrats’ latest rallying cry, it’s not the United States Postal Service (USPS). It’s the COVID-19 relief package that Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her enablers are holding hostage in spite of continued cries from small businesses and families across the nation,” Williams said. “The bill we voted on today was nothing more than a politically-motivated response to a manufactured crisis.”

He went on to say that they can find solutions within the postal service itself to help it adapt to the changing times.

The Senate has not confirmed whether it will even consider the legislation for a vote, and the White House has threatened a veto.