AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Tuesday, state senators continued a hearing to assess how Texas is utilizing the billions in funding set aside for border security over the last year.

It began Tuesday morning with officials from the Texas Military Department, which oversees the Texas National Guard deployed with Operation Lone Star.

It’s the first time Adjutant General of Texas Maj. Gen. Thomas Suelzer is testifying to lawmakers, who was appointed March 14 and ceremonially sworn in Monday.

He touts the success of the mission by the amount of apprehensions and drug seizures guardsmen have assisted other state agencies with, and what they’ve been able to deter.

“As testament to these efforts, and supported by the funding generously appointed, appropriated by this body, there have been no additional migrant caravans since the interagency surge following the Haitian migrant crisis [in September],” Suelzer said Tuesday morning.

There have been issues reported by some of the 10,000 guardsmen deployed with the border mission, including pay issues, poor living conditions and low morale.

Lawmakers questioned TMD officials on all of those points Tuesday.

“For example, our pay accuracy rate has improved to 99.4%,” Suelzer said.

Living conditions at base camps are also in the process of transitioning from sleep trailers to four-man dorm-style living.

“So of the six base camps, two of them are 100% complete, two of them are anywhere between 70-90% complete, and two are yet to be started,” Brig. Gen. Monie Ulis told lawmakers Tuesday.

Guardsmen, who spoke with KXAN but asked to keep their identities concealed, said it was also unclear at the beginning of the mission how long they would be deployed for.

“Not knowing, that was the most difficult part. Because in the very beginning, people were saying anything from like, 120 days, 180 days, to nine months,” a guardsmen said. “If they just told us that from day one, I think a lot more people would have been less frustrated.”

Tuesday, Ulis said the tours are one-year long.

“The tours are currently for 365 days, one year, and then we would look at, do the analysis with the office of the governor on success rate,” Ulis said.

Suelzer added, though, that he is currently doing an analysis of the operation himself, and if the operation is renewed, would aim to keep tours shorter.

“I think you’ll find an output of my assessment that will be more rotational and more sustainable over time,” he said.

Suelzer said he is aiming to decrease the number of troops on the border if the mission proceeds.

“Manpower is a big cost. So we’ve talked about using boats up along the river, which, a boat crew moving up and down the river could take the place of many soldiers or airmen or state guards personnel on security points. And using other technology sensors that could be used to monitor an area without troops needing to be there,” he continued.

