Lawmakers call on Gov. Greg Abbott, TEA to cancel STAAR test

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Several lawmakers have joined a bipartisan call for Gov. Greg Abbott and the Texas Education Agency to cancel the STAAR test for the 2019-2020 school year due to coronavirus concerns.

The STAAR is the state administered mandated test given to students yearly from an elementary through high school level.

Among those who have written letters include Rep. Rafael Anchía — District 103, Rep. Jared Patterson — District 106, Rep. Jeff Leach — District 67 and Sen. Beverly Powell — District 10.

Many school districts across the country, including in central Texas, have canceled classes or have extended spring break.

Speaker of the Texas House of Representatives Dennis Bonnen also said Saturday that he had been in touch with Education Commissioner Mike Morath about plans for this year’s test.

IMPORTANT info regarding school testing! TEA will be releasing a plan this coming week in regards to STAAR testing to help ease parental and student concerns to make certain our students aren’t put under additional stress. #CoronaVirusUpdates #COVID19 1/ — Speaker Dennis Bonnen (@RepDennisBonnen) March 14, 2020

The Texas Education Agency issued a statement on Saturday, saying representatives are in the process of finalizing changes for the state tests this year. They are expected to issue formal guidance as those changes are finalized by Thursday.