AUSTIN (KXAN) — A union that represents 900 registered nurses at Ascension Seton Medical Center said Thursday that 98% of its members authorized a one-day strike at the health system.

A strike at Ascension Seton would be the first nurses strike in an acute care setting, as well as the largest nurses strike in Texas history, according to the release from The National Nurses Organizing Committee/National Nurses United.

The release said the nurses voted Wednesday and Thursday to authorize the strike.

The union said if nurses do strike they would provide notice at least 10 days in advance.

According to the Thursday’s release, the union called the hospital management’s responses to its contract proposals “unacceptable and delayed”.

NNU said the proposals would ensure “the highest level of patient care in Austin, by improving nurse recruitment and retention so that every unit has safe staffing levels.”

In January, KXAN obtained official union complaint forms that cite instances of “inadequate training, delayed response to hospital alarms, and delayed response to crying babies.”

KXAN contacted Ascension Seton Medical Center and Nurses United for comment on this story and will update when we hear back.