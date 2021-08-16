Largest 3D-printed military barracks in North America revealed in Central Texas

BASTROP, Texas (KXAN) — ICON and the Texas Military Department unveiled the largest 3D-printed barracks in North America at Fort Swift near Bastrop.

The 3,800 square foot building is set to house up to 72 soldiers. Soldiers will use the barracks as they train for missions in Texas or overseas. The soldiers who move in will be the first to ever live in a 3D-printed barracks.

Officials say the barracks construction is part of continued efforts to create “sustainable and resilient housing that is longer-lasting than traditional buildings.”

“You have a foundation. The printer shows up and it begins printing. Almost like a layer cake. So you print all the way up to the top of the wall then you put on the roof traditionally and you are able to do it with incredible speed,” ICON Founder & CEO Evan Loomis said.

No soldiers have moved in yet, but the facility is ready to go whenever it is needed. Officials expect soldiers to move in during fall 2021.