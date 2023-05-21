Kyle, Texas, is again trying to set the world record for the most same-name people in one spot. (Getty)

KYLE, Texas (KXAN) — The City of Kyle could soon be the proud holder of a Guinness World Record.

City leaders will host the “Gathering of the Kyles” world record attempt Sunday afternoon at the Kyle Fair A Tex-Travaganza. Anyone with the name “Kyle” — spelled that exact way — is asked to attend Sunday afternoon as part of an attempt at hosting the largest same-name gathering.

Sunday’s event marks the city’s fourth attempt at breaking the record, per a city release. Currently, the Guinness World Record is nearly six years old, set by Kupreski Kosci in Bosnia and Herzegovina July 30, 2017. That record saw 2,325 Ivans participate to seal the deal.

“In order to break this record, we’re calling for any and all Kyles. We need tall Kyle’s, short Kyle’s, young Kyle’s and old Kyle’s to get close to the record set five years ago” City of Kyle Special Events Manager Claudia Rocha said in the release. “We’re very excited about the upcoming, inaugural Kyle Fair and have high hopes that this event will bring out the Kyles needed to grab a spot in the record books.”

Those participating in Kyle’s world record attempt will be asked to show proof of I.D., along with an address and either an email address or a phone number. Minors and those without I.D.s will need to have a parent or guardian available to verify their identity.

Eligible Kyles are asked to register and sign in at the VIP Tent on site between 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., prior to a group photo taken of the record attempt.

The Kyle Fair A Tex-Travaganza began Friday and runs through Sunday evening, with festivities including live music, carnival rides and concessions. Entry to the fair is free, with tickets available for rides and craft and food vendors on site.

The Kyle Fair is held at Lake Kyle Park, located at 700 Lehman Road. More information on the world record attempt and fair is available online.