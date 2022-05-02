COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KXAN) — Kyle Rittenhouse could become an Aggie.

Rittenhouse is moving on after a jury last year acquitted him of multiple charges in connection with a protest shooting in Kenosha, Wisconsin, in 2020. He killed two men and wounded another. Rittenhouse argued he fired in self-defense after each of the men attacked him.

Since then the 18-year-old has tried to live a normal life. Rittenhouse visited Texas and hinted at the possibility of attending Texas A&M University.

“ASU has been fun but becoming an Aggie might be better,” Rittenhouse wrote on Instagram. In a later post, he said he’s thinking about staying in Texas. The caption was attached to a photo of the “Howdy Chair.” In the photo, Rittenhouse is seated in the highly photographed, oversized chair dawning the university’s logo and maroon.

Before the shooting in Wisconsin, he was studying nursing at Arizona State University. He said he dropped classes because of the trial.

“I hope so because I just want to be a normal 18-year-old college student trying to better my future and get into a career in nursing,” Rittenhouse told NewsNation’s Ashleigh Banfield.

In the interview, the 18-year-old also talked about considering a name change and moving out of Illinois.